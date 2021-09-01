PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PCT opened at $14.71 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth $162,638,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,275,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,475,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.