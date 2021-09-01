Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,924. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.