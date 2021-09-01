Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.97.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.