Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

PHOJY traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

