PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$132.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

