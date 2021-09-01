Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $100.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

