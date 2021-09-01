Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBIP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

