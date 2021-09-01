ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,714 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 39,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.