ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $270.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.14. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $163.57 and a 52-week high of $275.20.

