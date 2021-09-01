ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 686 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

OKE opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

