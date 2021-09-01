ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 6,132 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 42.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

