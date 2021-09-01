Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prothena beat on earnings in the second quarter. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. The collaboration not only bolsters the company’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop candidates for Alzheimer’s disease is also a positive, given the market potential. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in in the past year.”

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Prothena stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $71.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89, a PEG ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Prothena by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prothena by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Prothena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.