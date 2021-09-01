ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €22.00 ($25.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €19.50 ($22.94).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBSFY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

