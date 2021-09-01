ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.53

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

