ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.53

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,208,000. CIF Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after acquiring an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

