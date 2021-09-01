ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 4.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 1,395,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,051,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

