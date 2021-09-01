ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 171.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the second quarter valued at about $950,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXL opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.