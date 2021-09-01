Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:RXDX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Prometheus Biosciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

