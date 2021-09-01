Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 0.4%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.20 and last traded at C$18.71. Approximately 17,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 36,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.79.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 21.91 and a quick ratio of 19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.