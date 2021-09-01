Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFHD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Professional alerts:

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,547. Professional has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $138,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,610 shares of Professional stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $66,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,694.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,973 shares of company stock worth $236,784. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 50.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.