Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.