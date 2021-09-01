Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 405,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.