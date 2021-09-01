Probity Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

