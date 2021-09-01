Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 1,443,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,920. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

