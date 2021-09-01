Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 55.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 1,047,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,905. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.