Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.82. The company had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.90. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

