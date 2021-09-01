Private Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.71. 27,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

