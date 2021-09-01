Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.74. 508,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $336.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

