Private Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,100 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,647,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

