Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Peggy Scherle Sells 1,700 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

