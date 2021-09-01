Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Jonestrading upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

APTS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $668.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

