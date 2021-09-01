Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.80. 9,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 279,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.