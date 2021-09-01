PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of PRA Group worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PRA Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in PRA Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PRA Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

