PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.47

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 6765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PPD by 56.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPD by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PPD by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in PPD by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 205,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

