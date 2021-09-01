PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $589.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $589.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,688.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.68 or 0.07403588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.08 or 0.01344303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00366105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00136796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00617808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.00376236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00353096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006159 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,642,004 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

