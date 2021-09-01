Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $1,725,317.40 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24.

Shares of POSH opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

