Polymath Market Cap Hits $229.33 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Polymath has a total market cap of $229.33 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00367623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 77.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

