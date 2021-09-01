Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Achieves $32.74 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $33.15 or 0.00068393 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $32.74 billion and approximately $3.78 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00160163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.15 or 0.07517465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,501.62 or 1.00053368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.80 or 0.00822683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.55 or 0.01003698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

