Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,477. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Points International will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

