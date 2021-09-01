PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $10.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,068. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

