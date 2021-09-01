PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $824,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $357.88. 9,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

