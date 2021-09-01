PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,039 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 92,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,773. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

