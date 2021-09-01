PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.25. 203,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

