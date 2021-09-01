PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,806,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 154,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.