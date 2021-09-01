PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 95,527 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,527 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $166,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

