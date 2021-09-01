PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,932 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $107,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $195.34. 6,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.