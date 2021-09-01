PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $186.37 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $186,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,644,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,390. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $136.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

