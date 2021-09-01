PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $124.15 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Quanta Services worth $124,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 184.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,358. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.