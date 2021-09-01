PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,217,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVC stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

