Platform Technology Partners Takes $270,000 Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 283.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,108 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.