Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 1,758 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

